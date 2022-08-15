Two-year deals for Masi and Doge

[Source: Fijiana Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has officially confirmed today the signing of Tokyo Olympics 7s gold medalist Iosefo Masi.

In a statement, the Drua announced the signing of Masi and Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge for the next two Super Rugby Pacific seasons.

Last week Drua Coach, Mick Byrne revealed to FBC Sports that they’ve secured the services of Doge while yesterday we broke the news that Masi was expected to join the team.

Masi also featured for the Fiji 7s team over the weekend at the Duavata 7s tournament at Rakiraki, in Ra.

The Taveuni man was handed a train and trial deals at NRL club, Cowboys, but has returned to Fiji hoping to get his big break with the Drua.

He’s also expected to make the Fiji 7s squad for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fijian Drua CEO, Brian Thorburn says Doge and Masi will be important additions to the club.

He says Doge is a highly regarded international and his inclusion will greatly bolster our tighthead stocks while our young forwards will also benefit enormously from his wealth of experience in European club rugby.

Thorburn adds that Masi joins the Drua as an outside back, giving them further options in attack.

29-year-old Doge has been capped eight times for the Flying Fijians.

He joins the Drua from Welsh club Dragons where he spent the past two seasons playing in the United Rugby Championship.

The former QVS student previously played for the Timisoara Saracens in Romania, making 27 appearances, as well as Brive in the French Top 14, where he played 24 matches.