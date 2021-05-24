Tuqiri backs Cooper’s return to the Wallabies

Fiji born and former Wallaby Lote Tuqiri has backed calls for Quade Cooper to start for the Wallabies.

Cooper is set to make his return to the Wallabies step up on Sunday against the Springboks.

Tuqiri believes, this will assist in the development of Noah Lolesio following a tough series against the All Blacks.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wallabies will name their squad today with Cooper set to be named at fly-half for Sunday’s clash at CBUS Super Stadium.

Cooper last pulled on the jersey in 2017, coming off the bench during the Wallabies 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

The 33-year-old was initially brought into the squad as injury cover, with travel restrictions limiting replacements with James O’Connor still recovering from a groin injury.

Speaking to media last week, Cooper admitted he had little expectation about whether he would play or not, looking to soak up vital knowledge before heading back to Japan.

[Source: Rugby.com.au]