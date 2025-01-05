Tuisue features in Gloucester win

[Source: Gloucestershire]

Flying Fijians Number 8 Albert Tuisue made a strong impact off the bench as Gloucester opened 2025 with a thrilling 36-20 victory over Sale Sharks at Kingsholm.

Max Llewellyn’s double, alongside tries from Santi Carreras, Josh Hatha-way, and Tomos Williams, earned the Cherry and Whites a bonus-point win.

Gloucester’s dominant first-half performance set the tone, racing to a 22-3 lead, while Sale’s late tries proved mere consolation.

Article continues after advertisement

The victory moves Gloucester to fourth in the Premiership standings, halting Sale’s three-game winning streak and dropping them to fifth.