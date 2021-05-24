Tuimaba saves Pau

Olympic gold medalist Aminiasi Tuimaba saved his French club Pau this morning from the jaws of defeat against Montpellier in the Top 14.

Tuimaba scored his team’s crucial try three minutes from full time for a 23-22 win.

The Fiji 7s star received the ball inside Montpellier’s 10 meter line before racing away to score with the opposition fullback hanging on to him.

Also scoring for their respective teams were Flying Fijians duo Eneriko Buliruarua and Setareki Tuicuvu.

National inside center Buliruarua scored a double for La Rochelle in a big 59-17 win over Biarritz.

Tuicuvu who featured for Fiji in the two Tests against the All Blacks managed to cross for Brive’s only try in their 10-29 loss to Bordeaux-Begles.

Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua was also on the score sheet for Lyon but they lost to Racing 92, 24-20.

In another match, Waisea Nayacalevu’s Stade Francais defeated Adrea Cocagi’s Castres 34-10 while Leone Nakarawa and Toulon went down 12-9 to Perpignan.