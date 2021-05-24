Home

Rugby

Tuimaba re-signs for Pau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 13, 2021 11:24 am
[Source: Twitter]

Fiji 7s gold medalist Aminiasi Tuimaba has re-signed for French Top14 club, Pau for another two years.

The 25-year-old signed for the club in May, and has extended his stay untill 2024.

The Yasawa flyer helped Fiji win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Article continues after advertisement

Tuimaba has been making the headlines for Pau over the past few weeks, with his hard hitting tackles and strong ball carrying skills.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tuimaba says he is adjusting well to the French style of rugby.

