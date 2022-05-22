Trbojevic’s season over

[Source: Wide World of Sports]

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic’s season is over after scans confirmed the Sea Eagles’ worst nightmare.

The star fullback dislocated his shoulder during Manly’s loss to the Eels on Friday night and there was immediate speculation that the serious injury would result in an extended time on the sidelines.

This was confirmed yesterday with scans revealing he needs surgery and won’t return to the field this season.

It means he will miss the entire State of Origin series and the 2022 Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.