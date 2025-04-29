Train the trainer program launched in Naitasiri

[Source: Fiji National Sports Commission/facebook]

The Fiji National Sports Commission, in partnership with ThinkPacific, has launched a “Train the Trainer” program in Naiwaisomo Village, located in the Nagonenicolo District of Naitasiri Province.

The program, which began yesterday, is designed to develop coaching, refereeing, and umpiring skills.

It targets youth, coaches, administrators, and has also seen enthusiastic participation from women and mothers in the village.

Naiwaisomo Village, situated deep in the interior of Naitasiri and closer to Ra (where villagers often travel for shopping), provides an ideal setting for this initiative.

The program is focusing on two key sports: Netball and Touch Rugby.

This training is part of the lead-up to the Naitasiri Youth and Sports Tournament, scheduled for August.

