Tournament to boost Drua's preparation

Fijian Drua Academy Programme Lead, Ben Takubu, says that participating in the Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s is part of their pre-season preparation, especially as they look forward to welcoming a new season.

The Drua’s participation was announced during the tournament’s launch yesterday.

Takubu says all elements surrounding their participation have been considered and this is a great chance to give players who are not part of the Northern tour some game time.

Article continues after advertisement

” As part of the Drua’s preparation plan leading up to the season commencing, it’s something that has been put together by our coaching panel just to give enough game time, especially for our players who are not part of the Northern tour.”

He says this is also an opportunity to help upskill the team and a great chance to go up against some of the best 7s teams in the country.

The tournament will also feature two shadow national men’s teams.

Mataso 7s Tournament Director, James Vunituraga, confirms there will be 32 men’s, 16 under 21 and eight women’s teams for the tournament..

The Mataso 7s will be held next Friday and Saturday at Nadovu Park in Lautoka.