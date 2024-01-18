Toughest tourney outside World Series: Bowen

[Source: Supplied]

The Sydney-based Pacific Nomads side considers the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s as the toughest competition outside the World Sevens Series.

Coach Paddy Bowen says this is the reason he always strives to field a men’s and women’s team at the tournament in Sigatoka each year.

Bowen says the players are selected from various country rugby pathways in New South Wales and bringing them to the Coral Coast 7s is deemed as a good exposure for their development.

[Source: Supplied]

“A lot of our boys are from regional and girls are from regional New South Wales. We don’t get this opportunity to play at this level of 7s back at home so we just going to test ourselves against the best, I guess.”

The Pacific Nomads men’s side is pooled alongside defending champions Army, Ratu Filise and Yalovata.

In the women’s division, the Nomads are grouped with shadow Fijiana 7s side Mount Masada, Fire and Western Drifters.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off at 9:30am today at Lawaqa Park, beginning with the youth and women’s competition.

The men’s competition will start at 11:40am.

You can catch the Coral Coast 7s action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.