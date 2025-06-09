Tough start to 2026 schedule for new Wallabies coach

[Source: ABC Sports]

The Wallabies new head coach Les Kiss will begin his tenure against Eddie Jones’s Japan, according to Australia’s 14-Test schedule for 2026.

Kiss, currently at the helm of the Queensland Reds, will take over from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt after the opening rounds of the newly formed Nations Championship in July.

He will lead Australia for the first time when they face Japan away on August 8, before a return clash against the Brave Blossoms in Townsville a week later.

Australia, the 2027 World Cup hosts, will meet Six Nations powerhouse Ireland at Sydney Football Stadium on July 4, followed by a showdown with fifth-ranked France in Brisbane the following week.

