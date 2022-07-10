Third successive loss for Fiji U-20

[Source: Oceania Rugby]

The Vodafone Fiji Under-20 rugby side has suffered its third successive defeat at the Oceania Championship in Australia.

Our side was thrashed by Argentina 61-5 today.

Fiji’s only points were scored through an intercept try to halfback Philip Baselala in the 13th minute.

The Baby Flying Fijians inside center Malakai Nawai copped a yellow card in the 18th minute for a dangerous tackle.

Argentina scored 10 tries in the match with four in the first half for a 27-5 lead at the break.

Fiji was earlier thumped 74-5 by New Zealand in its first match and walloped by Australia 58-5 five days ago.