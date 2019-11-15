Tabadamu 7s Cup Semifinals determined

Defending champions Tabadamu will take on Police White in the first semifinal while Raiwasa Resort Taveuni play Police Blue in the second semifinal.

In the biggest upset on the 2nd day, Raiwasa Resort Taveuni beat Uluinakau Babas 26-7.

The Vanua Levu based side has been impressive during the two day tournament.

The semifinals will kick off at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, Police Blue coach Sakiasi Moli is happy with the teams performance.

So far we are happy with the progress and hats off to the boys for maintaining our game plan throughout from yesterday and today. We will be treating each game as a final, we will not be underestimating any team. All the teams that come into any tournament, they come prepared. So we will be treating each game as a final.

The Cup Final will be played at 5.15pm.