Tawake excited for the challenge today

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana 15s prop Bitila Tawake is making a powerful comeback as she gears up for the Test today against Australia.

After two months of intensive rehabilitation for her injuries, Tawake is ready to stamp her mark.

Tawake says her rehab period was tough and she can’t wait to get back on the field.

“I think it tested my patience a lot. Even though my family was checking on me and asking, ‘When will you play?’ I would be like, ‘Just wait, I am just waiting to get this rehab done properly and get through the processes.’ You know, it’s been hard watching the girls play from the sidelines or from the TV, but I am glad to be back and given the opportunity to play against the Wallaroos.”

Tawake is thankful to the coaches and management team for giving her time to recover and she’ll also start in the number one jersey against the Wallaroos.

Our Vodafone Fijiana 15 will face the Wallaroos at 6:45 pm in Sydney this evening.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.