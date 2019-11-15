Tamani may miss next World 7s Series leg

Fiji 7s playmaker Terio Tamani may miss the Hamilton and Sydney 7s tournaments.

Tamani is playing for his Tabadamu side at their own tournament currently underway at Nadi’s Prince Charles park.

Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber says Tamani may be part of the Fiji Development side for the Coral Coast 7s next week as well.

Baber says he wants to give new players the opportunity and get a taste of what’s it like to play at international level.

‘He’s playing for Tabadamu this weekend he has done well obviously we want push as many players and put them under pressure of international competition as they can and Terry certainly taken movement in that I want to see a couple of faces as well they’ve done quite well while we were away with the first two tournament it was my intention always to bring players in out as we move to the year and see which players are up for selection’.

Livai Ikanikoda and national under 20 halfback Kaminieli Rasaku are in line to replace Tamani in the next two tournaments.

Fiji will play Samoa, Australia and Argentina in pool play at the Hamilton 7s which will be held on the 25th and 26th of this month.