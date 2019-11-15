Tamani finds solo training challenging

Fiji 7s rep Terio Tamani has found it challenging to train without his teammate amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

For an elite athlete like Tamani who has been used to daily training sessions with his team, isolation has directed the 25-year-old to come up with innovative ways to stay fit.

Tamani says he is trying his best to stay fit as he works toward securing a place in the team for the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

“It has been a while since I have had to train on my own. I have been used to training with the entire team. When you training usually you have your team members pushing you, but I am doing my best to stay fit every day before the March into camp.”

The Tabadamu playmaker has received offers from two overseas based clubs, Toulouse in France and Nottingham in England.

He says he is putting all talks and contracts on hold as he focuses on the 2021 Olympic Games.