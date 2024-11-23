Talacolo in high spirits

[Source: World Rugby]

Olympic Games silver medalist, Joseva Talacolo, is in high spirits despite not making the Fiji 7s side to Dubai.

The 27-year-old is currently recovering from an injury and vows to make a comeback soon.

He says that injuries are part of the journey in rugby which is something every player has to overcome physically and mentally.

For Talacolo, going through injuries is not always mentally easy, but through the support of his family and loved ones, he is adamant he’ll be back on the field in no time.

“For injuries we just need to recovery properly ahead of upcoming tournaments. This isn’t the end for me, I still have plenty time to play. But for now I’m just focusing on my recovery ahead of other tournaments.”

For the towering forward, this isn’t something new to him, and he is currently in rehab working towards recovery.

Meanwhile, the Dubai 7s will be held next weekend.