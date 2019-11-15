Tailevu work on getting right combination

Going up against a champion team like Nadroga in today’s Skipper Cup clash will not be an easy task for Tailevu.

Tailevu managed to win its first home game of the season after defeating Lautoka 31-12 last week.

The win puts Tailevu’s Skipper Cup hopes back on track and into sixth place on the standings.

Tailevu Head Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga wants to continue this winning streak and knows getting the right combination can get them the win against the Stallions.

“We need to work on our combination. We do not have the shapes there. We need to work on shapes and how to coordinate the link of the ball and we are glad that we have some players who have recovered from the fatigue. That is the area we are working on and also our kickers.”

Nadroga battles Tailevu at Lawaqa Park at 3pm today.

Other matches at 3pm, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka meets Yasawa at Churchill Park.

You can watch the Naitasiri/Namosi clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.