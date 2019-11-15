Tailevu secures 2021 Skipper Cup ticket

Tailevu has secured their place in the 2021 Skipper Cup competition.

This is after they defeated Naitasiri 24-19 in round 13 of the Skipper Cup at the Nakelo District School ground.

Tailevu needed the four points to confirm their place in the Skipper Cup next season and the win has guaranteed their survival.

The win means Lautoka and Yasawa will be relegated to the Vanua Championship next season.

The match was too close to call with the two teams locked at 14-all at halftime.

Vetaia Tikomailepanoni and Peniasi Ravodolo scored the first and second try respectively for the hosts in the 15th and 26th minute.

Both tries were converted successfully by Seru Vaniqi.

Naitasiri’s first two tries were scored by Tomasi Naiduki and Seremaia Naureure.

Kini Douglas successfully converted both tries.

Desperate for the win, the hosts came in fighting in the second half, dominating possession and keeping the Highlanders in their own territory.

Sloppy play and careless passes by Naitasiri saw Tailevu’s inside-centre Paula Nayacakalou running through for an intercept to score their winning try in the 53rd minute.

The boots of fly-half Seru Vaniqi worked its magic converting the try and a successful penalty 24 minutes later for a 24-14 scoreline.

But Naitasiri fought until the last whistle with a try to Peceli Rokotuivatu right on the stroke of fulltime bringing the scoreline to 24-19.

Meanwhile, in another result Nadroga beats Yasawa by 22 – 7.