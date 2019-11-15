Home

Tabadamu ready for Seven Series

Karalaini Tavi
December 20, 2020 1:27 pm
Tabadamu vs Army. [File Photo]

Champions Tabadamu will be one of the likely teams set to feature in the Fiji Rugby Union Super Series next year.

Tabadamu were the winners of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s and Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s and will be a top contender at the Series.

Tabadamu Manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai says they are now preparing for the FRU 7s series at a whole new level.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are already vying for a spot for that tournament. We are building up and we have a mix of players we have some new players that we took to the Wairiki 7s. We have some old and new players.”

The men’s and women’s series will kick off in January and is similar to the World 7s Series format where points are awarded.

The team with the most points at the end of the series will be declared the winner.

