Tabadamu desperate for return to glory

Manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai.

Post Fiji EMS Tabadamu 7s will be on the hunt for lost glory at the 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

After losing the title in 2021, the Namosi-based club is building a formidable side for the biggest rugby festival in the country.

Manager Ulaiasi Bolalailai says the team will be banking on its up and coming players to lead them at the Marist 7s.

“Tabadamu has been preparing very well this year, our first tournament is Nawaka 7s we just reached the semi-final but a new bunch of boys we can see that there are totally new players playing for Tabadamu and it never changed the way we prepared players.”

Tabadamu will field two teams at the Serua 7s this weekend before naming a side for the Marist 7s tournament.