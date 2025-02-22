Tabadamu 7s dramatic semifinalists confirmed

[Source: Tabadamu/ Facebook]

The Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s tournament has its semifinalists after a series of dramatic quarterfinal clashes at Thomason Park, Navua.

Devo Babas will face Saint Gabriel Nakavika in the first cup semifinal, while Wardens Gold will take on BLK Lavidi Brothers in the second.

The first quarterfinal was a nail-biting affair, with Devo Babas and hosts Tabadamu locked at 7-7 after full time.

Three periods of extra time failed to produce a winner, forcing the match to be decided by the tournament’s first-try rule.

Devo Babas, having scored the first try of the game, advanced to the semifinals.

In the second quarterfinal, Saint Gabriel Nakavika secured a 5-0 victory over Waibasaga.

A crucial moment came in the dying seconds when Waibasaga, in possession, opted to kick the ball out, a decision that ultimately cost them the game.

Wardens Gold advanced with a 5-0 win over Yanuca Blues in the third quarterfinal.

The final quarterfinal saw BLK Lavidi Brothers defeat Freshe’t Navy 12-7.

