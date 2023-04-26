Suva’s rejected AGM motion appeal hearing deferred again

[File Photo]

The Suva Rugby Union’s rejected motion for the Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting appeal hearing this afternoon has been further deferred.

It was initially to be held yesterday but moved to today.

According to the FRU constitution, the appeals committee has five working days to deliver its ruling.

This means the decision may be made beyond the AGM day because it’s scheduled for Saturday.

With Suva’s appeal hearing now moved, this also means the FRU AGM is expected to be deferred too.

Yesterday Suva Rugby Union revealed one of their rejected motions for the AGM was for FRU to explain the legality basis of its existence.

This means FRU should explain whether it’s a company limited by guarantee, a charitable trust or both.

Suva is of the view that if FRU is a charitable trust entity, then SRU’s last option is to write to the Trustees of the FRU to step in.

The present FRU Trustees include Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Alipate Naiorosui, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Dr Eddie McCaig.