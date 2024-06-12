Suva U20 set for Marama Cup semi

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/ Facebook]

Sticking to the game plan is something the Suva Rugby Union women’s U20 side will be working on ahead of the ANZ Marama Cup semi-final this Friday.

Head coach Meli Tuifagalele says this was a setback for them last week despite their victory over Nasinu in the quarterfinal.

Tuifagalele also adds that they have to improve their discipline.

He notes that this was evident after they received two yellow cards last week.

Tuifagalele reiterates that they need to polish these areas before the semis clash.

The side will battle Naitasiri U20 at 2pm before the Suva senior team plays Nasinu at 4pm at Buckhurst Park.

Simultaneously, at Bidesi Park, the Namosi U20 team will play Nadi U20 at 2pm before the Namosi senior women’s team meets Yasawa at 4pm.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper Cup Competition, Naitasiri U20 will meet Suva U20 at 9am on Saturday before Nadroga U20 meets Nadi U20 at 11am.

The Suva senior men’s team will play Nadi at 1pm, while the Nadroga senior team will face Naitasiri at 3pm.

The Skipper Cup Competition semifinals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the Suva vs Nadi and Nadroga vs Naitasiri live on FBC Sports channel.