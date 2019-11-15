Suva/Naitasiri match to be played at Bidesi Park in Suva

The Skipper Cup clash between Naitasiri and Suva has now been shifted to the Bidesi ground in Suva today.

The match was scheduled to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park but the due to poor ground conditions, the match has now been shifted to Suva.

Given that the state of the ground could not accommodate the any match, the Fiji Rugby Union had to look for an alternative venue.

Game times are as follows, the Under 19 grade will kickoff at 11am while the women’s will start at 1pm and the oldies at 2.30pm.

The main match will kickoff at 3.30pm.

All other Skipper Cup matches including the Nadi vs Nadroga, Lautoka vs Namosi and Tailevu vs Yasawa will proceed as scheduled.

Meanwhile in the Skipper cup matches today, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park, Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Lautoka will face Namosi at Churchill Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.