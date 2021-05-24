Suva duo signs for Tel Aviv Heat

Suva reps Nemani Builruarua and Israel Immanuel Azariah have joined Israel-based side Tel Aviv Heat for the upcoming Rugby Europe Super Cup.

Both Buliruarua and Immanuel were part of the 2019-2020 season at Kibbutz Yizreel, a partnership between rugby in Israel and the Suva Convenant Brothers rugby club in Fiji.

The duo were a hit at Kibbutz Yizreel guiding the team to the championship honors in an unbeaten season starring all the way through to the final match.

Buliruarua says he is grateful to go back to Israel and the opportunity to be part of the first Israel professional franchise team the Tel Aviv Heat.

He adds he is looking forward to meeting and work with other talented players from other countries.