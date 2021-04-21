Super Rugby on a big screen at Albert Park

Fans in Suva can watch the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders live on a big screen at Albert Park on Saturday night.

The event is organized by communications and entertainment provider, Digicel Fiji, and its Chief Executive Farid Mohammed says they’re delighted to be able to organize the free live screening of the highly anticipated rugby clash on Sky Pacific.

He says a big screen will be erected at Albert Park and rugby fanatics and families are invited to come and soak the live match atmosphere and enjoy Super Rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s a great opportunity to enjoy all the rugby action side-by-side with friends, family and fellow rugby fanatics with a lot of activities planned for children in the Park.

The event will start at 6pm on Saturday with a kids corner including bouncy castle, candy floss, face painting plus entertainment before the match kicks off at 7:05pm.