Sukuna Bowl tickets can now be purchased online

For the first time, tickets to the much-anticipated Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Competition can be purchased online through TicketMax.

This was confirmed by Sukuna Bowl Committee Chair Jeremaia Waqanisau, who stated that this marks a milestone for the competition with tickets being sold online.

The Fiji Broadcasting Corporation has joined forces with the Sukuna Bowl Committee as media partners for the week-long event.

According to Waqanisau, selling tickets online is a significant achievement for the tournament, and they hope this will make it easier for fans to purchase their tickets.

“The evolution of the games this year is the introduction of e-tickets. We have engaged with an e-ticket company called TicketMax, this is the first time we are employing this facility to sell tickets.”

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and witness the tournament, which will be held next month.

The week-long tournament will start on November 5 and end of November 9th with the main match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.