Stats favours Highlanders

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have lost their last 14 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific matches outside Fiji.

According to the stats, our Drua lost by an average margin of 21.4 points per game in the 14 away games.

Three of the Drua’s last four matches have been decided by margins no greater than nine points on the day.

The Fijians play Highlanders this weekend with the Otago-based side winning each of the previous two meetings, conceding exactly 24 points in each game.

One of the key matchups will be between inside centres Kemu Valetini and Sam Gilbert.

The two inside centres come in with pressure on their shoulders in a must-win game for both sides.

Both players possess two of the sharpest boots in the game, which will be crucial in what is expected to be a thriller.

The Highlanders host Drua at 2:05pm on Sunday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Fijiana 15s take on Tonga in their opening Oceania Women’s Rugby Championship match at 7:30 tonight.

This game will be shown live as well on FBC Sports.