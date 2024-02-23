Stallions set for season opener

Nadroga rugby captain Sevanaia Valesiri assures fans they’ll witness a revamped team this season in the Skipper Cup.

Anticipating a strong provincial rugby year ahead, Valesiri believes in the team’s potential after two months of dedicated groundwork.

He says his team isn’t overly concerned about what their first opponent, Macuata, will bring to the table.

He emphasizes that what truly matters is their own capabilities.

Macuata will host Nadroga at Subrail Park in Labasa at 3pm.

Their under-20 teams will clash at the same venue at 1pm.

In other Skipper matches tomorrow, Suva and Ba will clash at Bidesi Park in Suva, Prince Charles Park in Nadi will have two games starting with Yasawa and

Naitasiri is followed by the hosts and Lautoka while Namosi facesTailevu at Thomson Park.