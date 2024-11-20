SRU scores land approval for expansion

Suva Rugby Union has secured permission from the Suva City Council to transform part of Karsanji Bhindi Park into a dedicated rugby space.

This approval paves the way for SRU to expand its facilities, benefiting over 40 clubs and creating top-notch grounds where young players can hone their skills.

SRU Chairman Colonel Viliame Draunibaka called the decision a “significant step” for sports development in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“We thank the Suva City Council for recognizing our need and vision for more spaces for sports infrastructure to serve our communities.”

With over a century of service to Suva’s youth, SRU has long offered an outlet that keeps young people engaged and off the streets.

The Union hopes this new space will not only support local clubs but also help uncover talent for national and international rugby.