Springboks beat Argentina, All Blacks win Rugby Championship

[Pic:Springboks/Facebook]

The Springboks have beaten Argentina 38-21 in their Rugby Championship match this morning.

Two penalty tries and touchdowns by backrowers Jasper Wiese and Siya Kolisi gave the Springboks a hard-fought victory in rainy Durban.

However, South Africa’s win wasn’t enough to deny the All Blacks the Rugby Championship title.

South Africa needed to post more points and a bonus point win to edge out New Zealand on points differential after the All Blacks crushed the Wallabies 40-14 at Eden Park last night.

But they came up short, failing to get the bonus point and finishing a point below the All Blacks on the table after both teams won four of their six tests in this year’s championship.