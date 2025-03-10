Special Education students lead clean-up after rugby doubleheader

Lautoka School for Special Education students took on a different challenge after Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific doubleheader in Lautoka over the weekend, cleaning up the park after the match.

In partnership with Social Innovation Fiji, the students collected and sorted waste into cans, plastic bottles and other categories, reinforcing their commitment to environmental conservation.

The initiative aligns with the school’s long-standing emphasis on the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Thanks to Swire Shipping, the students watched the Fijian Drua match for free, an experience that meant more than just rugby.

For some children with disabilities, attending a live game can be challenging, but surrounded by their peers, they embraced the electric atmosphere.

When the Drua staged a thrilling comeback victory, their cheers echoed through the stadium as they jumped in excitement.

The teacher leading the 3R initiative said the clean-up was not just a hands-on learning experience but also a reminder of the importance of caring for the environment.

Tanoa Hotels presented hats to the young volunteers, who remained focused on their task even as the match celebrations continued, actively picking up litter and promoting responsible waste disposal.

The initiative was led by Kyogo Aida, a Japanese member of Social Innovation Fiji, who hopes to inspire future generations to be mindful of environmental issues.

Just as the Fijian Drua players inspired the crowd with their resilience and passion, these children proved that small actions can create a lasting impact in their communities.

Meanwhile, Drua will meet Brumbies at 8.35pm on Friday at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia.

You can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.

