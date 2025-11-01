Sowakula to start, potential debut for Hoyt

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has made two key changes to his squad for this weekend’s Autumn Nations Series promoting loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula to the starting lineup while Kitione Salawa moves to the bench.

Adding to the excitement, prop Tim Hoyt is in line for a potential debut.

Sowakula’s inclusion adds power and balance to the loose forward combination, teaming up with Elia Canakaivata and Viliame Mata to form a dynamic and hard-hitting back row.

The Flying Fijians will field Eroni Mawi at loosehead prop, Tevita Ikanivere at hooker and Mesake Doge at tighthead.

The locks are Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua, while Sowakula, Canakaivata and Mata complete the forward pack.

In the backs, Simione Kuruvoli partners Caleb Muntz in the halves, with Josua Tuisova and Kalaveti Ravouvou forming the midfield.

Jiuta Wainiqolo, Selestino Ravutaumada and Salesi Rayasi make up the explosive back three.

On the bench, Zuriel Togiatama, Haeriti Hetet, Hoyt, Mesake Vocevoce, Kitione Salawa, Sam Wye, Isaiah Armstrong and Sireli Maqala provide impact options for Byrne’s side.

They meet France at 8:10am this Sunday in Bordeaux, with delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Fiji will then meet Spain on the 23rd of this month and this match will air LIVE on FBCSports.

