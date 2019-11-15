Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

South African Super Rugby sides' future may lie in Europe

Rugby Pass
June 1, 2020 11:50 am
Reports on South Africa’s future in Super Rugby will not be ending anytime soon. [Source: Rugby Pass]

Reports on South Africa’s future in Super Rugby will not be ending anytime soon.

According to WalesOnline, South Africa’s four Super Rugby teams could be joining the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the Pro14 in the near future.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the five NZ Super Rugby franchises are undertaking a review of New Zealand’s Super Rugby model to ensure the future success for teams and the competition on and off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed this review could have a significant impact on South Africa’s future in the tournament.

Super Rugby has become increasingly unattractive for fans and broadcasters alike over the years with its expansion into other countries like Argentina and Japan.

Several big names in the game, which mostly consists of former players and coaches, have called for an overhaul of the tournament.

 

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.