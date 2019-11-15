South African Super Rugby sides' future may lie in Europe

Reports on South Africa’s future in Super Rugby will not be ending anytime soon.

According to WalesOnline, South Africa’s four Super Rugby teams could be joining the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the Pro14 in the near future.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the five NZ Super Rugby franchises are undertaking a review of New Zealand’s Super Rugby model to ensure the future success for teams and the competition on and off the field.

Article continues after advertisement

It is believed this review could have a significant impact on South Africa’s future in the tournament.

Super Rugby has become increasingly unattractive for fans and broadcasters alike over the years with its expansion into other countries like Argentina and Japan.

Several big names in the game, which mostly consists of former players and coaches, have called for an overhaul of the tournament.

[Source: Rugby Pass]