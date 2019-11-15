Rugby
Soqoniwasaloa and Bolawaqatabu to debut for Suva
September 17, 2020 5:10 pm
Two players will make their debut for the Ram Sami Suva side in Saturday’s clash against Yasawa in the Skipper Cup competition.
Ratu Kadavulevu School 2017 Deans winning Captain Taniela Soqoniwasaloa and Osea Bolawaqatabu have been named in the matchday 23.
Suva has named a young line-up for this week with the likes of Apisai Vatubuli, Tevita Ikanivere, Ratu Penijamini Makutu, Peni Tuiteci, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Taniela Sadrugu and Kolinio Tamanitoakula in the backs.
Leone Nawai remains in the scrum half while Enele Malele moves to flyhalf.
John Stewart who will captain the capital side returns to inside-centre and Savenaca Uluibau comes in to wing.
Also in the backline are Apisalome Vota, Mosese Nasilasila and Setareki Raoba.
Suva will play Yasawa on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.
In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Namosi host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.
You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.
Meanwhile, the lone match tomorrow will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 4pm.
The Suva team:
1. Apisai Vatubuli
2. Tevita Ikanivere
3. Ratu Penijamini Makutu
4. Peni Tuiteci
5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele
6. Elia Canakaivata
7. Taniela Sadrugu
8. Kolinio Tamanitoakula
9. Leone Nawai
10. Enele Malele
11. Savenaca Uluibau
12. John Stewart
13. Apisalome Vota
14. Mosese Nasilasila
15. Setareki Raoba
Reserves
16. Ratu Penaia Cakobau
17. Mateo Qolisese
18. Vesi Rarawa
19. Azariah Immanuel
20. Osea Bolawaqatabu
21. Nemani Buliruarua
22. Serupepeli Vularika
23. Taniela Soqowasaloa