Soqoniwasaloa and Bolawaqatabu to debut for Suva

Two players will make their debut for the Ram Sami Suva side in Saturday’s clash against Yasawa in the Skipper Cup competition.

Ratu Kadavulevu School 2017 Deans winning Captain Taniela Soqoniwasaloa and Osea Bolawaqatabu have been named in the matchday 23.

Suva has named a young line-up for this week with the likes of Apisai Vatubuli, Tevita Ikanivere, Ratu Penijamini Makutu, Peni Tuiteci, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakaivata, Taniela Sadrugu and Kolinio Tamanitoakula in the backs.

Leone Nawai remains in the scrum half while Enele Malele moves to flyhalf.

John Stewart who will captain the capital side returns to inside-centre and Savenaca Uluibau comes in to wing.

Also in the backline are Apisalome Vota, Mosese Nasilasila and Setareki Raoba.

Suva will play Yasawa on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Namosi host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Meanwhile, the lone match tomorrow will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 4pm.

The Suva team:

1. Apisai Vatubuli

2. Tevita Ikanivere

3. Ratu Penijamini Makutu

4. Peni Tuiteci

5. Sorovakatini Tuifagalele

6. Elia Canakaivata

7. Taniela Sadrugu

8. Kolinio Tamanitoakula

9. Leone Nawai

10. Enele Malele

11. Savenaca Uluibau

12. John Stewart

13. Apisalome Vota

14. Mosese Nasilasila

15. Setareki Raoba

Reserves

16. Ratu Penaia Cakobau

17. Mateo Qolisese

18. Vesi Rarawa

19. Azariah Immanuel

20. Osea Bolawaqatabu

21. Nemani Buliruarua

22. Serupepeli Vularika

23. Taniela Soqowasaloa