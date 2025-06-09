Skipper Select fired up for Drua Test in Lautoka

The Skipper Select team has begun preparations for its match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The side has been camping in Sigatoka and trained at the HPU Gym at Lawaqa Park today as part of its build-up for the encounter.

Head coach Rupeni Nasiga says the match against the Fijian Drua will serve as a major test ahead of the Skipper Cup.

He says the players are progressing well, with only minor injury concerns, mostly affecting those who featured in the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s last week.

With the focus now on building team combinations and set pieces, Nasiga says players are beginning to settle into their respective roles.

Nasiga adds that the match is a positive step and provides an opportunity for local players to showcase their talent as they push for higher selection.

“It’s a good development and a great chance for the local boys to showcase their talent and show what they can do to earn a spot in the Drua team.”

The Skipper Select team, also known as the Skipper XV, is made up of standout players from the 2025 Skipper Cup provincial competition.

The Skipper Select side will take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in a pre-season match on the 6th of next month in Lautoka.

The Drua will meet the Chiefs in their first pre-season clash next Friday at Mount Maunganui at 2pm.

