Skipper Cup targets July completion: Matawalu

The Fiji Rugby Union is looking to complete the 2024 Skipper Cup competition by the July international Test window.

FRU Competitions and Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says they’ve decided to start the season a month early this year due to the lack of proper venues to host provincial rugby matches and the demand for the facilities from other sporting bodies, including the secondary schools Deans competition.

Matawalu says it’s been quite a challenge in getting the 10 major unions in the Skipper Cup competition to be on the same page but says it’s all systems go for round 1 this weekend.

“We are thankful to the unions for the efforts put together allowing us to confirm with the launch coming up, the unions are ready to take the field for this first round. A lot of challenges along the way especially in getting through to the unions even in-house, in the changes and transitional phase that we are currently in.”

Matawalu adds another highlight of this year’s competition is that Skipper Cup games will run concurrently with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua home games to accommodate players outside the franchise match day squad, who will feature for their respective provincial teams.

Meanwhile, round 1 of Skipper Cup will kick off on Saturday with defending champions Suva to host Ba at Bidesi Park, Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park, Yasawa and Naitasiri clash at Churchill Park, Nadroga travels north to meet Macuata at Subrail Park while Namosi faces Tailevu at Thompson Park.