Several changes for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne has made four changes to his starting 15 to play the Chiefs in Hamilton in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Mesulame Dolokoto, Junior Ratuva, Michael Naitokani and Simione Kuruvoli gets their first start of the season.

Also returning to match-day 23 are Zuriel Togiatama, Samuela Tawake, Peni Matawalu and speedster Taniela Rakuro.

Retained in the forwards are Haereiti Hetet, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira and captain Meli Derenalagi while Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi and Ilaisa Droasese keep their spots in the backs.

Other players on the bench are Emosi Tuqiri, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Kemu Valetini and Elia Canakaivata.

The Drua faces Chiefs at 6:30pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports HD channel.