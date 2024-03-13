Set pieces are getting better: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are adamant they can improve their set pieces for the remainder of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Coach Mick Byrne says he is happy with how the players handled the set pieces, particularly the scrums in the 20-10 win over the Crusaders last week at Churchill Park.

“Every week brings its own challenges and subtleties around the set piece, especially around the scrum. Different techniques from different players so for the scrum technicians out there, there is a lot of subtlety around that front row that we need be aware of so we prepare for that every week. I think our back five are learning to scrum really well.”

Drua Coach Mick Byrne

Byrne says with the strong back row is assisting the front row in getting the upper hand in the scrums.

The Drua will travel to New Zealand this week to face the Chiefs on Saturday at 6.30pm in Hamilton.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.