Seruvakula or Byrne

Senirusi Seruvakula [left] and Mick Byrne

The new Flying Fijians coach is expected to be named soon.

Sources reveal that either Senirusi Seruvakula or Mick Byrne may get the top job.

With three months left for Fiji’s first Test with the All Blacks, the Fiji Rugby Union is yet to reveal who’ll be Simon Raiwalui’s successor.

FBC Sports sources say that Byrne was supposed to be FRU’s choice for Head Coach.

However, sources close to FRU claim there was a letter from government lobbying for Senirusi Seruvakula.

This was one of the reasons World Rugby asked to meet with FRU and government.

When FBC Sports earlier asked FRU Interim Trustees Chair Peter Mazey about the letter, he dismissed it and said we shouldn’t give attention to rumors especially on social media.