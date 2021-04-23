Seci returns, Silktails debut for Camaisala

The Kaiviti Silktails will be after its fourth win in the Ron Massey Cup this season when they play Hawks on Saturday.

Last week the Silktails defeated Cabramatta 38-14 and now the side is sixth on the table with eight points.

Head coach Wes Naiqama says the win this weekend is a need for them to advance up the ladder.

“Every week counts, especially this round, we got this week going into a bye, it’s really worth 4 points so we’ve made that a highlight and told the boys how important is this win going to a bye.”

Round nine will see the return of Pio Seci who had been suspended and will start at second row.

Team captain Penioni Tagituimua will move to cover at halfback for Waisale Nayavucere who has been charged with a one-week suspension by NSWRL Judiciary.

Namosi flyer Josua Camaisala will make his Silktails debut and will be on the wing with Inoke Vasuturaga.

Team list: Mosese Qionimacawa, Josua Camaisala, Inoke Vasuturaga, Vuate Karawalevu, Timoci Bola, Sunia Naruma, Penioni Tagituimua, Apakuki Tavodi, Lutuimawi, Vulavou, Maika Serulevu, Pio Seci, Josua Roboiliku. Reserves: Salimoni Nasoki, Samuel Daveta, Akuila Tavakaturaga, Malakai Kovekalou.