School 7s live on FBC Sports

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools 7s will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports tomorrow.

Teams that qualified from the Eastern, Western, Northern, Southern and Maritime zones will play at the HFC Bank Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks starting at 8am.

All 33 games at the Stadium will be shown live.

Teams competing tomorrow are featuring in the under 16 and 18 boys, and also the under 18 girls.

The last game which is the under-18 boys final is expected to kick off at 4:25pm.