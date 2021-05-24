Savea,Mo'unga,Lienert-Brown returns

The All Blacks have named their team to play Fiji in the second Test on Saturday.

Anton Lienert-Brown and Andrew Savea returns in what will be their 50th Test matches.

Savea will start at openside flanker and Lienert-Brown will wear the number 13 jersey.

The starting front row is unchanged from last week with loosehead prop George Bower, hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Nepo Laulala.

Lock Samuel Whitelock returns to captain the side, starting alongside Scott Barrett in the second row.

Savea, Akira Ioane and Luke Jacobson are the loose forwards trio.

In the backs, Aaron Smith retains his starting spot at halfback and Richie Mo’unga is the flyhalf.

David Havili is again at 12 while Sevu Reece moves to the left-wing and Will Jordan comes off the bench onto the right-wing with Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The All Blacks host Fiji at 7:05pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

All Blacks Squad:

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Scott Barrett

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Akira Ioane

7. Ardie Savea

8. Luke Jacobson

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Will Jordan

15. Damian McKenzie

16. Dane Coles

17. Ethan de Groot

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Brodie Retallick

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Brad Weber

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Rieko Ioane