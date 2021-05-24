Home

Savea,Mo'unga,Lienert-Brown returns

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: All Blacks Facebook]

The All Blacks have named their team to play Fiji in the second Test on Saturday.

Anton Lienert-Brown and Andrew Savea returns in what will be their 50th Test matches.

Savea will start at openside flanker and Lienert-Brown will wear the number 13 jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

The starting front row is unchanged from last week with loosehead prop George Bower, hooker Codie Taylor and tighthead Nepo Laulala.

Lock Samuel Whitelock returns to captain the side, starting alongside Scott Barrett in the second row.

Savea, Akira Ioane and Luke Jacobson are the loose forwards trio.

In the backs, Aaron Smith retains his starting spot at halfback and Richie Mo’unga is the flyhalf.

David Havili is again at 12 while Sevu Reece moves to the left-wing and Will Jordan comes off the bench onto the right-wing with Damian McKenzie at fullback.

The All Blacks host Fiji at 7:05pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

All Blacks Squad:

1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Scott Barrett
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Akira Ioane
7. Ardie Savea
8. Luke Jacobson
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Sevu Reece
12. David Havili
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Will Jordan
15. Damian McKenzie
16. Dane Coles
17. Ethan de Groot
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Brodie Retallick
20. Shannon Frizell
21. Brad Weber
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Rieko Ioane

