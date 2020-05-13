SANZAAR, Six Nations consult over global rugby calendar

South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia Rugby or SANZAAR together with the Six Nations unions have entered into a consultation process, aimed towards the creation of an aligned, global rugby calendar.

In a joint statement from the two parties released last night outlined the desire for a single, aligned calendar from which global rugby could operate.

According to the statement the proposed global calendar would allow nations greater clarity over the overlapping club and international commitments, as well as improve player welfare with dedicated Test match windows.

The statement added the two parties wanted to, “restore public faith in the core values of rugby and show strong collective leadership in the best interests of the game”.

Another point from the joint statement outlines the need to “define clear high-performance pathways for Emerging Nations through the delivery of an internationally more inclusive game.”

[Source: TVNZ]