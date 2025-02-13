Samo returns to Naduri village to inspire kids

Radike Samo

Former Wallabies lock and number eight, Radike Samo, returned to Naduri village in Nadroga where he spent much of his childhood inspiring students at Nokonoko District School.

The students were given an unforgettable experience as part of the PacificAus Sports’ Vuvale Week 2025, with rugby legends Samo and Nemani Nadolo visiting the school to engage with students and promote the Get into Rugby PLUS program.

The visit carried special significance for Samo as he returned to a place he’s familiar with.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in Naduri, where I spent so much time when I was growing up. To now come back and share rugby with the next generation here is something special. The passion for rugby in Fiji starts at a young age, and I can see the same energy in these kids that I had when I was their age.”

The visit to Nokonoko District School is part of the broader PacificAus Sports Vuvale Week 2025 initiative, which celebrates the rugby bond between Fiji and Australia.

With a focus on development and grassroots engagement, the week-long event brings rugby closer to communities, strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

Get into Rugby PLUS is a flagship Sport for Development program that embeds life skills learning with rugby to promote positive behaviour, gender equality, and prevent violence.

The program is jointly developed and implemented by Oceania Rugby, Fiji Rugby Union, UN Women and ChildFund Rugby. The Australian Government is a proud supporter of Get into Rugby PLUS through its partnership with Rugby Australia and Oceania Rugby.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link