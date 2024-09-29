Sam Matavesi speaks out

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi

Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi has publicly criticized the Fiji Rugby Union in a social media comment, calling for significant changes within the organization.

Matavesi expressed his frustrations over the ongoing issue of player payments and the lack of support from the FRU board, emphasizing that players have not demanded excessive amounts of money but simply wanted to be paid on time as agreed.

“We’ve never asked for more money when contracts were signed, we just wanted to be paid what was agreed on time.”

Matavesi urged for a board that supports both players and management, stating that the current situation has become “normal” in every camp and stressing the need for reform to unlock the team’s full potential.