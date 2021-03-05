RWC 2021 officially postponed

The Fijiana 15s will make their Rugby World Cup debut next year and not later this year.

This follows World Rugby’s official announcement today that the 2021 RWC scheduled for this year has been postponed to 2022 in New Zealand.

The decision to postpone this year’s tournament was taken following extensive discussions with New Zealand Rugby, the New Zealand Government and participating unions as a result of the continued impact and insurmountable uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby Chair Sir Bill Beaumont says their hearts go out to all the players, team personnel and fans who were preparing and looking forward to Rugby World Cup 2021 this year.

Last week World Rugby said they were looking at postponing the tournament before making it official today.

Dates for the postponed tournament to be held in Auckland and Whangarei will be announced shortly following consultation with key tournament stakeholders.