Roosters youngster Suaalii signs for Waratahs

Joseph Suaalii. [Source: Sporting News]

Sydney Roosters and Toa Samoa outside back Joseph Suaalii has signed for Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

The deal will see the 19-year-old join rugby union from October 2024 until at least the end of 2027 Rugby World Cup

Sua’ali’i made his name in both sports growing up after playing for the Australian Schoolboys.

At the age of 17, Suaalii made his NRL debut for the Roosters in 2021, playing 27 games for the club and also featured for Samoa at last year’s Rugby League World Cup.