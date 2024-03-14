Reigning Super W champs ready to defend title

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s side are gearing up to defend the Super W title for the third year in a row.

The Karalaini Naisewa-led side are the reigning champions of the competition for the past two years.

The players looked sharp today in training before fronting up to the cameras for the franchise’s content day with media representatives, before departing for Australia on Saturday.

The Fijian Drua Women face the Reds in their opening match on Sunday at 3:35pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua men face the Chiefs in round four of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday at 6.35pm and you can also watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD Channel.