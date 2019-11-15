Reece scores as Crusaders thrash Chiefs

Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a try as Crusaders thrashed the Chiefs 32-19 in round 8 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The game was incredibly tight until the final 20 minutes, when the Crusaders were awarded a dubious try that seemed to crack the Chiefs resolve.

At half time, the Crusaders held a narrow 17-10 lead after Chiefs winger Shaun Stevenson was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

